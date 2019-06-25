Man remanded in prison for allegedly killing pregnant wife

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, remanded a 30-year-old farmer, Baba Musa, for allegedly using machete to cut his pregnant wife, Hauwa Musa, which caused her death.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Bello, who did not take the plea of the defendant, remanded him in Oke-Kura Prison, pending the advice of the state’s Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

He adjourned the case till July 17 for mention.

The defendant is being tried on a charge of culpable homicide.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Folorunsho Zacheaus, informed the court that the defendant was arrested on June 19 at Kusogi village in Patigi area of Kwara.

Zacheaus said that Musa allegedly killed his wife because he dreamt he would die and as such would not want to leave her behind.

He said that the defendant had no previous misunderstanding with his wife.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 221 of the Penal Code Law. (NAN)

