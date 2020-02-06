Man remanded for allegedly stealing motorcycle

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ikeja magistrate court in Lagos yesterday remanded a 22-year-old man, Victor Opeyemi, at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, Lagos, for allegedly stealing a Bajaj motorcycle valued at N230,000.

The prosecutor, Unah Mike, told the court that Opeyemi committed the offence on January 1, 2020 at about 5am at Oba Akinjobi Way, G.R.A., Ikeja.

Mike said the accused person was armed with a cutlass when stealing the motorcycle from its owner, Linus Uwah.

Opeyemi pleaded guilty to the two-count charge levelled against him. The chief magistrate, A. A. Fashola, ordered that he should be kept at the Ikoyi correctional facility without an option of fine.

Fashola adjourned the case till March 8, 2020 for further hearing.

