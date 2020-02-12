Man remanded for allegedly breaking into church

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ejigbo, Lagos, Chief Magistrate’s court, has ordered the remand of a 22-year old man, Temitope Adeleye, for allegedly breaking into a church at Isheri-Osun, where he was said to have stolen a mobile telephone.

The presiding magistrate, Mr T.O. Shomade, ordered that Adeleye be remanded in a Correctional Centre pending when he would meet his bail conditions.

The accused person was alleged to have gone into a branch of the Dominion Church, Ijegun, on the pretence he was attending a programme in the church.

The police prosecutor, Mr Kenneth Asibor, said that Adeleye sat near one Enobong Nkanang in the church auditorium and, while pretending to be praying, stole Nkanang’s phone and was about leaving when the church’s security men arrested him.

The cost of the Samsung phone was put at N116,000.

“The accused person never knew that his movement was being monitored by the church’s security guard. The phone was recovered and he was subsequently handed over to the police at the Isheri Oshun Division for further interrogation,” Asibor said.

The prosecutor told the court that during interrogation, the defendant admitted that his mission of going to the church was to steal valuables like mobile phones and hand bags but was unfortunate to have been caught in the act.

Adeleye, however, pleaded not guilty.

The magistrate, Mr T. O. Shomade, granted him bail in the sum of N116,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Shomade also remanded him in a scorrectional centre pending when he would perfect his bail conditions and adjourned the case till March 16, 2020.

