Man remanded for allegedly battering his wife

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kubwa Grade I Area Court on Thursday ordered that a 32-year-old man, Ikhime Lester, who allegedly battered his wife, be remanded in prison.

The defendant, who resides in Kubwa, Abuja, is charged with criminal force and assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Judge, Ibrahim Balarabe, remanded the defendant to enable him engage the services of a lawyer.

Balarabe adjourned the matter until July 3, for hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa, told the court that the defendant, without any provocation, attacked and battered his wife Sylvia, causing her injuries on her face on May 22.

He is on admission at the Kubwa General Hospital for treatment.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 265 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty. (NAN).

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App