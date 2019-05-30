  1. Home
  2. Law
  3. Man remanded for allegedly battering his wife
ADVERTISEMENT

Man remanded for allegedly battering his wife

By . . Published Date

A Kubwa Grade I Area Court on Thursday ordered that a 32-year-old man, Ikhime Lester, who allegedly battered his wife, be remanded in prison.

The defendant, who resides in Kubwa, Abuja, is charged with criminal force and assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Judge, Ibrahim Balarabe, remanded the defendant to enable him engage the services of a lawyer.

Balarabe adjourned the matter until July 3, for hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa, told the court that the defendant, without any provocation, attacked and battered his wife Sylvia, causing her injuries on her face on May 22.

He is on admission at the Kubwa General Hospital for treatment.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 265 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty. (NAN).

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.