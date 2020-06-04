Man ‘rapes’ 70-year-old woman, blames alcohol

ADVERTISEMENT

Police Command in Ogun State says it has arrested one 25-year-old Wasiu Bankole for allegedly raping a 70-year-old woman, whose name has been kept under wraps.

A statement made available to Daily Trust in Abeokuta on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested on June 3.

Oyeyemi said that the suspect was arrested following a report by the victim at the police division in Agbado.

He stated that the victim said while she was sleeping in her house on June 2 at Abule lemode area of Ijoko at about 8 pm, the suspect suddenly broke into her room, held her down and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her against her consent.

“The victim stated further that it was one of her neighbor who heard her screaming that came to rescue her by using a stick to hit the suspect at his back consequence upon which he jumped off her and ran away leaving his clothes, shoe and torchlight inside her room.

“Upon the report, the DPO Agbado division, SP Kuranga Yero, dispatched his detectives to look for the suspect and bring him to justice.

“The detectives succeeded in getting him arrested 24 hours after and brought him to the station,” the statement said.

Oyeyemi said the suspect, upon his interrogation, “confessed committing the crime but claimed to have acted under the influence of alcohol.”

He disclosed that the victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The Police spokesperson added that the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

