Man prays court to order ex-wife to return N30,000 bride price

A 70-year-old man, Ahmadu Abdullahi, on Tuesday, prayed a Sharia Court ll, sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, to order his former wife, Magajiya Abubakar, to return the N30,000 he paid as bride price.

Abdullahi, who resides at Hayin Malam Bello area of Kaduna, told the court that he also loaned Abubakar, N32, 000 “I have forgiven her for all other monies I loaned her.

”I want this honourable court to help me recover the N30,000 I paid as bride price. The court granted my former wife her prayer for divorce. I want the court to oblige me too,’’ Abdullahi said.

In her defence, the defendant who resides at Rigasa area of Kaduna denied receiving N32, 000 from her former husband saying that he only gave her N14, 500 to invest in a palm oil business and poultry.

“My former husband gave me the money out of his free will to empower my business. The money he paid as my bride price was N20, 000. It is written on our marriage certificate,’’ she said.

Earlier, witnesses to the defendant, Yusuf Uthman-Adam and Nuruddeen Haruna, who were at the wedding when they got married three months ago, confirmed the authenticity of the marriage certificate.

They also acknowledged that N20, 000 was what was mentioned as bride price as agreed upon by the party representatives before and on the wedding day.

The Judge Malam Murtala Nasir, after listening to both parties and the witnesses adjourned the case until Sept. 3, for judgment. (NAN)

