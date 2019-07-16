Man pours acid on eight persons

ADVERTISEMENT

An unidentified man at the weekend poured substances suspected be acid on eight people in Anambra State, police said.

The suspect was said to have had a quarrel with one Onyeka Nwachukwu on Saturday at Ngbuka old Auto Spare Parts market in Ugwuagba, Awada area of the state.

It was gathered that at the heat of the quarrel, the suspect attacked the victims with the substance suspected to be acid and ran away.

The victims are, Onyeka Nwachukwu, Ofili Benjamin, Ofili Damian, Okoro Ebuka, Ekwueme Anayo, Nnamani Chukwu, Obiora Chidubem and Obasi Solomon.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the police in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said police patrol team attached to Awada Division visited the scene and rushed the victims who suffered various degrees of injuries to St. Martin’s Hospital, Ugwuagba, Obosi for treatment.

He stated that six of the victims have been treated and discharged, while two others are still in the hospital responding to treatment.

The PPRO said the case is still under investigation and efforts were on to apprehend the fleeing suspect and bring him to justice.

He urged the public to be security conscious and report suspicious persons carrying substances at unusual places in order to avert such ugly incidences.

