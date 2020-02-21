Man nabbed for allegedly dumping lover’s corpse by roadside

ADVERTISEMENT

Homicide detectives attached to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (SCIID), Panti, Lagos State, have commenced investigation into the alleged dumping of the body of a woman by the roadside at Igando by her lover.

The suspect, one Clement Ejindo, a cosmetic seller, was allegedly arrested when video of him and the deceased identified as Promised Abor went viral on social media.

Through the video, detectives from Igando police station were said to have tracked down a mechanic freind of the suspect who led policemen to his hideout.

The police said that the deceased children had led the police to the mechanic on the ground that it was he who brought the suspect’s car to their house.

The police said that the deceased, a widow, had been dating the suspect since after the demise of her husband four years ago.

It was learnt that the suspect had allegedly posioned a bottle water which he gave the deceased when they went out on that fateful day.

It was also gathered that the suspect had allegedly picked up the deceased from her house at Igando before she met with her death.

In his statement to the police at SCIID sighted by our reported, the suspect stated that the deceased fell ill while they were on their way out to Idimu area of Lagos.

He stated that the deceased, who sat in the back seat of the car started coughing as if she was choking, minutes after they drove past Igando General hospital.

“As she was coughing, she started sounding a little faint. I asked if she needed water and she said ‘Yes’. Luckily I had a bottle water in my car and I handed it over to her. She drank a little. The traffic was heavy and I was managing to manoeuvre my way through the traffic and tagging behind commercial bus drivers.

“I asked her if I should take her to hospital. I was not hearing what she was saying clearly so I turned off the road when I got to Isheri. Because of the traffic I entered a small street. I parked my car. It was late. She struggled out of the car and sat down by the roadside.

“An elderly man and his wife, who met us by the side of the road, thought that my car ran over her but I quickly denied any of such thing. I explained my situation to them. They helped me take off her top and bra. I kept the bra in a small nylon. She regained herself and we drove off. As we were approaching Igando, she started coughing again. I pulled off the road. She came down again and I was hoping that she would soon regain herself. Some people, who met us tried to offer a helping hand. Suddenly she slumped. I ran away because I was so afraid,” he wrote in the statement.

