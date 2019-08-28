Man lures girl, 7, with candy sweet, rape her in millet farm

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Kebbi State have arrested a man, who lured a seven year old girl with candy sweet and raped her.

The Commissioner of Police, Garba Muhammad Danjuma, said the girl was lured to a millet farm by one Ibrahim Umar where she was allegedly raped.

He said the incident happened at Katako, Bara village in Basaura district, Jega local government area.

“He dragged the little girl to the millet farm and forcefully raped her. After that he gave her a packet of candy sweet valued N25,” the CP said.

He said the suspect was arrested and he had confessed to the crime and would soon be charged to court.

In another development the commissioner said three persons were arrested for allegedly attacking and kidnapping one Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu at his residence. He said the suspects, Aliyu Mau, Aliyu Kirere and Kariya Maisamara are from Tundun Sarki village in Koko/Besse local government area.

“They kidnapped him to unknown destination. We, however, tracked them through the phone they used demanding for a ransom and arrested them.’’

