Man lands in prison for stealing at police barracks

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State has remanded a 20-years-old man, Mumini Husseni at Ilesa correctional centre for allegedly stealing a Jincheng Motorcycle at police barracks in Osogbo.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Adepoju Kayode told the court that the accused person stole the motorcycle worth N100,000, a property of one Sergeant Ashiru Idris, on 2nd of July, 2020 at about 10:30 pm.

Kayode stated that the offence committed by the accused person was contrary to and punishable under Section 390(9)(10A) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol.II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The accused person who has no legal representation pleaded guilty of the offence levelled against him.

The Magistrate, Modupe Awodele remanded the accused person in Ilesa correctional centre and adjourned the matter till 27th of July, 2020 for sentencing.

