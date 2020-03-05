Man kills self in Anambra over quarrel with wife

ADVERTISEMENT

A man in Anambra state has committed suicide over a disagreement with his wife.

The man, simply identified as Samuel Nweke, hung himself over a disagreement with his wife, leaving behind a suicide note.

A statement issued by Haruna Mohammed, spokesperson for Anambra State Police Command, which was made available to newsmen in Awka, said the disagreement led to the deceased’s wife abandoning him, which unfortunately led to his action.

“On the 04/03/2020 at about 12:10 pm, there was a report at Awada Police Station that a decomposing body of one Samuel Nweke ‘m’ aged about 47 years was discovered in his apartment at No 5, Chief Nwankwo Street, Awada in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“Following the report, Police detectives attached to Awada division visited the scene, cordoned off the area and photographed the victim after he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“No marks of violence were seen on the victim’s body but what appeared like a suicide note was discovered beside the body of the deceased. The corpse was thereafter evacuated by the victim’s relatives,” he said.

Meanwhile, Haruna said preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had an altercation with his wife which made her leave her matrimonial home on 25/02/2020 leaving the deceased alone in the house.

It was suspected that the action of his wife may have driven him to take his own life.

Haruna said the state Commissioner of Police, John B. Abang, has ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App