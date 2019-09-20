Man kills self after girlfriend jilts him

ADVERTISEMENT

A 25-year-old man, Kehinde Musa, killed himself after his girlfriend allegedly dumped him for another man.

The deceased, according to the police, had earlier sent a suicide note to his ex-girlfriend informing her of his intention to take his own life.

The police said that the deceased locked himself up in a room where he drank a poisonous substance suspected to be Snipper after all efforts at making his ex-girlfriend to change her mind failed.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the case said that on September 18, 2019.

At about 6.30pm Surulere Police Station received information that one Kehinde Musa ‘m’ 25years old of No 56 Modele Street Surulere, locked himself in his room and drank poisonous substance known as sniper.

“He was rushed to hospital but died on arrival. Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased person earlier sent a suicide text message to his ex-girlfriend, Rasheedat Damilola Animashaun ‘f’ 21 years old, informing her that he will take his life since she decided to quit the relationship.

“That the said girlfriend promptly informed his family about the text message he sent to her and they rushed to his house, broke the door and found him unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital but unable to make it. His corpse has been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy,” he added.

Elkana said that similarly, one Dominic Ukaegbu ‘m’, the Chief Security Officer of Farest Mercantile Company Limited Mushin reported at Mushin Police Station, that one Honda City Saloon Car with Reg No KRD 755, belonging to the company was removed from park.

He said that on the strength of the report, detectives from Mushin Division launched a search for the stolen vehicle and that the said vehicle was recovered along Western Avenue Area of Surulere Lagos.

“One Ebosie Ugochukwu ‘m’ was arrested, while negotiating to sell the stolen car at the rate of four hundred thousand naira (#400, 000) only. The suspects has confessed to the commission of crime,” he said.

