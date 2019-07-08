Man kidnaps 88-year-old ‘father-in-law’

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit of the Imo state police command have arrested a 29-year-old Emmanuel Sunday, who conspired with two others to kidnap his 88-year-old prospective father-in-law, Pa Njoku Louis.

According to the Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, who spoke while parading the suspects at the Imo State police command, Sunday had connived with the daughter of victim, Miss Chinaza Nwogu, aged 19, and his son and others to kidnap with the intent of using the money for the traditional wedding ceremony of Chinaza.

Emmanuel Sunday and Chinaza Nwogu were among the 19 kidnap suspects and others paraded for various crimes ranging from armed robbery and murder.

Mba said that the son of Pa Njoku, who is now at large had conspired with his friend, Emmanuel Sunday from Oboama Enyiogugu in Aboh Mbaise council of Imo state who is the boyfriend of Chinaza Nwogu, to kidnap his father.

The force spokesman further disclosed that the suspects had equally made away with their victims Sienna car with which they had used to obtain a loan of N40,000 from one Emeka Ejike from Nekede community in Owerri West.

He added that the suspects had earlier kidnapped Deborah Chidimma Nganodim, a five years old and collected N1.2million ransom.

The Force spokesman also noted that operatives of the Operation Puff Adder have arrested the remaining members of the kidnap-gang that had turned the Lille forest in Ohaji and Oguta to their hideout.

According to Mba, “The story of Pa Njoku is pathetic as his own son, his close friend, Emmanuel Sunday, who is a prospective in-law and his sister, Chinaza connived to kidnap their father so that from the proceeds, Emmanuel would organize the traditional wedding of Chinaza who is already eight months pregnant. They also took away their victims’ Toyota Sienna car and used it to obtain a loan of N40,000 from one Emeka Ejike who has also been arrested.”

He commended the officers and men of the command for their gallantry.

However, Emmanuel Sunday said that the whole idea to kidnap his prospective father-in-law, Pa Njoku was the idea of his son.

“Pa Njoku’s son, who is my friend, had told me that we have to kidnap his father so that I could raise money to organise the traditional wedding of his sister who is my girl friend because she is already eight months pregnant.”

