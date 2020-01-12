Man jumps to death fleeing crime scene

ADVERTISEMENT

A 41-year old man identified as Uche Akunacha, from Amakhohia Owerri, jumped from the balcony of a two-storey building where he was caught stealing and died after he landed on his head.

A report from Mgbidi police station said that on January 9 at about 3 pm, the victim, Tochukwu Okafor of College Road, Mgbidi reported that he came back to his house at about 10 am of that day and saw his door key damaged.

He said that on entering, he saw a man with spanner ransacking his room, adding that he prevented the thief from running out of the room and raised alarm.

The suspect managed to free himself, jumped down from corridor of the two-storey building and landed on his head.

The suspect was said to have been rushed to hospital where he identified himself before he died at about 5. 30 pm.

His confessional statement was video recorded on his dying bed.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu confirmed the story.

He said that the wife of the suspect was contacted and corpse deposited at the the morgue.

