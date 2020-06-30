Man jailed 8 months for theft

ADVERTISEMENT

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, has sentenced a 37-year-old man, Chukwu Ndukwu, to eight months imprisonment for stealing a cell phone.

The judge, Mr. Inuwa Maiwada, however, gave the convict an option of N11,000 fine and warned him to be of good behaviour.

Maiwada also ordered him to pay N60,000 as compensation to the complainant, Mr. Precious Nwaneri.

The convict had admitted committing the offence and begged the court to tamper justice with mercy.

He told the court that he did not know what came over him when he committed the crime.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that during police investigation, the convict confessed to committing the crime and begged for forgiveness.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 79 and 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

