Man jailed 2 years for fraudulently acquiring IPhone7

A 22-year-old man on Tuesday bagged two years in prison for acquiring an IPhone7 with the proceeds of his fraudulent deal.

The convict, Damilola Adeyemo, was earlier brought before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi in Benue State by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Daily Trust reports that trouble started for the 22-year-old when he was arrested in Lagos state by operatives of the EFCC in November, this year in connection with a case of dishonestly making use of the identity of another person and fraudulently obtaining money.

The convict was also said to be using several accounts to defraud people.

Adeyemo was however arraigned before the court on a two-count charge following a plea bargain agreement with the commission. One of the count charge bordered on him dishonestly making use of the identity of another man and fraudulently obtained the sum of N230,000, part of the proceed which was used in the acquisition of an iPhone 7.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Therefore, the prosecuting counsel, Y. Y. Tarfa, urged the court to accept the plea bargain agreement and convict him accordingly.

Justice Olajuwon pronounced him guilty and subsequently convicted him and sentenced him to two years in prison with an option of fine of N50,000.

The court also ordered the convict to forfeit the said iPhone 7 to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

