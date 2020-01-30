Man jailed 1yr for fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Makurdi has sentenced one Abdulkadir Musa Inna to one-year imprisonment for committing online fraud.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon however gave the convict an option of N50,000 fine.

The convict was earlier arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Makurdi zonal office on one-count charge bordering on fraudulent impersonation which he was said to have committed alongside one Aliyu Musa Mohammed (now at large), sometime in September, 2019 within the jurisdiction of the court.

Inna reportedly conspired with his cohort to use a GTBank ATM card belonging to Aliyu Musa Mohammed to withdraw money paid in by one Abigail Atsuku which resulted in her loss of N30,000.

The prosecution held that by the act, the convict committed an offence contrary to section 33(2) of the Cybercrime (prohibition, prevention etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under section 33 (2) of the same Act.

The convict however pleaded guilty to the one-count charge when it was read to him, acknowledging that he had refunded the N30,000 during investigation.

