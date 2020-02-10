Man inflicts injuries on son over theft of fish

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun State yesterday arrested one Idowu Sikiru for allegedly inflicting grevious injuries on his five-year-old son, Segun Sikiru.

The suspect, a resident of Itowo in Oke Sopen area, Ijebu Igbo, reportedly inflicted the injuries on the son’s buttocks for allegedly stealing fish.

His arrest followed an alert received by the police in Ijebu Igbo division from members of the public that the suspect was at the verge of ‘killing’ the small boy.

A statement by spokesperson of the police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Sunday said based on the information received by the divisional headquarters, operatives stormed the crime scene and arrested the suspect.

He said the father forcefully sat the boy on a hot aluminium plate as punishment, thereby injuring the boy in his buttocks.

“Preliminary investigation the revealed that the suspect accused the boy of stealing a cooked fish and he put an aluminum plate on fire and when the plate was red hot, he forcefully sat the boy on it, thereby giving the victim a serious burn on his buttocks.

“He equally used the plate to burn the victim’s fingers and part of his mouth. The victim has been rushed to the hospital for medical attention,” he said.

Oyeyemi added that the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

