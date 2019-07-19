Man in trouble for attempting to exhume brother’s corpse in Enugu community

ADVERTISEMENT

A wealthy man in Obinagu Isikwe, Achi community in Oji-River Local Government Area of Enugu State, alleged to be sponsoring the attempt to exhume the remains of his brother interred three years ago, may be in soup after all.

The rich brother to the late Ngozi Uzor of Obinagu Isikwe, Achi community, Chief Ernest Ikechukwu Uzor, popularly known as Zeal,unknown reasons.

South East Trust learnt that Ikechukwu had tried to stop the burial three years ago because he claimed that he was disallowed from seeing the corpse while in the mortuary.

Our correspondent gathered that Ikechukwu’s alleged desperation to personally visit the corpse caused suspicion that compelled the children and wife of the deceased to relocate the corpse to another mortuary and also informed the decision to bury the corpse inside the building.

Ever since the burial three years ago, the widow of the deceased and his children have reportedly faced serious intimidation and harassment, detained severally in police cells and are currently in court concerning their bread winner’s corpse, according to sources.

It was further gathered that Ikechukwu has allegedly sponsored court actions to get an order to exhume his late brother’s remains.

On Saturday Ikechukwu allegedly worked secretly, using some members of the family, mobilized boys and got police protection to exhume the corpse.

They were said to have broken into the house of the deceased and were breaking all the floors in search of where the man was buried before higher police order was used to stop them.

Later, both parties were said to have met with the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sulaiman Balarabe in his office on Monday where the police said they were improperly briefed on the issue thereupon they gave a go-ahead for the corpse to be exhumed.

The Commissioner was quoted to have said that he was not actually in the know of the case and ordered that the status quo be maintained.

Balarabe asked the parties to return to court and conclude with matters pending, warning that nobody should attempt to exhume the corpse.

But when contacted on phone to confirm that the parties actually met with him, the Commissioner of police, Suleiman Balarabe asked our reporter to contact the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu. “Please contact the PPRO,” he said.

However, Amaraizu denied any such meeting with the commissioner. “People can make claims. They can even go as far as saying or claiming what never existed. As far as I am concerned, we don’t have any record on that,” he told our correspondent on phone.

