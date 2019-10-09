Man in prison for sleeping with his three daughters

ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mr Joseph Umoren, on Wednesday said a man has been locked up in prison for serially sleeping with his three daughters.

Umoren said the unnamed man was exposed by his fourth daughter who refused to be part of the incest.

Speaking in Uyo at a partnership workshop and book presentation on gender-based violence and women with disabilities in Akwa Ibom and Cross River states, the DPP director said the fourth daughter exposed her father when he made life very unbearable for her because of her refusal to join the family orgy.

According to Umoren, he had also handled a case where a husband started beating the wife right from the wedding day and continued to beat her until she became deformed, became paralyzed and later died.

“A greater number of cases I have handled from the Police is on defilement and rape while armed robbery is even on the decline.

“I usually asked if the culprits are suffering from some form of insanity. But I thank God for this workshop and everyone should take special interest in all women with disabilities in order to stem the tide of violence against women,” he stated.

In her opening address, Dr Josephine Effah-Chukwuma, the Executive Director of Project Alert, organisers of the workshop, said women and girls with disabilities experience physical and sexual abuse more than women without disabilities.

She said abusers with disabilities are not strangers to them but family members, neighbours and friends, resulting in parents with children with disabilities often locking them inside their homes.

She urged people irrespective of gender to readily report all forms of abuses against women, especially those with disabilities.

Effah-Chukwuma said Project Alert had to embark on research to determine the level of gender based violence and women with disabilities in Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

