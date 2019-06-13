Man in court for stealing catfish worth N315,000

ADVERTISEMENT

A 28- year-old man, Abass Ganiyu, on Thursday appeared in an Oshogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing catfish worth N315,000.

Ganiyu, whose address was not provided, is charged with theft.

The Prosecutor, ASP Adejoke Taiwo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at Kola Balogun area of Oshogbo between April and July, 2019.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 192, 390(9) Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. 11, laws of Osun.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, T.B. Ayodele, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Ajanaku, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N150,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ajanaku ordered that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means and they must reside within the court jurisdiction.

He also ordered that their addresses must be verified by the prosecutor.

Ajanaku adjourned the case until July 17 for hearing. (NAN)

