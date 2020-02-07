Man in court for allegedly stealing brother-in-law’s car worth 12m

ADVERTISEMENT

A 26- year-old man, Babajide Bohan, who allegedly stole his brother-in-law ‘s jeep worth N12 million, on Friday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos.

Bohan, who resides in Jakande Estate, Lagos is charged with conspiracy and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 10,2019 at Victoria Park Estate, Lekki, Lagos .

Odugbo alleged that the defendant broke into his brother-in-law’s bedroom, Mr Ayodeji Aderibigbe, and took the keys to his Lexus GX 460 SUV Jeep key and drove it away.

The prosecutor said that the jeep was worth N12 million.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2015.

The defendant, however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate S.K. Matepo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Matebo adjourned the case untill Feb. 26 for mention.

