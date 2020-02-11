Man in court for allegedly beating up wife

ADVERTISEMENT

A 55-year-old man, Segun Lajuwomi, who allegedly beat up his wife on Tuesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Surulere, Lagos.

The police charged Lajuwomi with assault and threat to life.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Antonia Osayande, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. at their residence on 29, Obiosa St., Ijeshatedo in Lagos.

She said that the defendant beat up his wife during an argument and injured her on the head.

The prosecution alleged that Lajuwomi beat up his wife after she refused his directive to leave his house.

She said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 168(d) and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate O.I. Adelaja admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adelaja adjourned the case until Feb. 24 for hearing.(NAN)

