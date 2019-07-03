Man in court for alleged attempted kidnap of minor

ADVERTISEMENT

A 32-year-old man, Godspower Akokoya, on Wednesday, appeared before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for alleged attempted kidnap of a seven-year-old girl.

Akokoya, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on charges of conspiracy and attempted kidnap.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Earlier, Insp Chinalu Uwadione, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on June 28 at noon at No. 22, Akinjufe St., Otto, Ebute Meta.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant attracted the minor with biscuit and Zobo drink in a bid to kidnap her.

The offences, he said, contravened Sections 3 and 4 of the Kidnapping Prohibition Laws of Lagos State, 2017.

Chief Magistrate A.O. Komolafe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties each in like sum with evidence of tax payment for the last three years to the state government.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 14. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App