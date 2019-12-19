Man impregnates own daughter, aborts baby

ADVERTISEMENT

A 42-year-old man, Taofeek Oyeyemi, has been arrested by operatives of Ogun State police Command for impregnating his 16-year-old biological daughter.

The statement released by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested following a complaint from the mother of the victim who reported at Ewekoro police station that her daughter, who has been living with her ex-husband informed her that she was impregnated by her father.

ADVERTISEMENT

She claimed he also took her to a quack medical practitioner for abortion.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

She explained further that, since the abortion was carried out, the victim had being bleeding.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO Ewekoro division, SP Rotimi Jeje, detailed his JWC section to go after the suspect and he was eventually arrested.

“The suspect, who was said to have 17 children from different women, during interrogation, confessed to have slept with the victim several time which resulted to her pregnancy.

In order for his secret not to be exposed, he decided to take the girl for an abortion,” he said.

He added that preliminary investigation revealed that the victim’s mother had separated from the suspect years back and the victim was living with her until about six months ago when the suspect forcefully took the girl away from her mother.

“It was when the mother came to visit her daughter that she discovered the great atrocity committed by the suspect against her daughter,” Oyeyemi said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has directed that the suspect be transferred to Anti-Human trafficking and child labor Unit of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App