Man implants car key in his hand so he can unlock his car with a wave

A man from Utah has ingrained a key under his skin so he’s able to log onto his computer and unlock his Tesla car by waving his hand.

Ben Workman has cybernetic implants, which are computer chips embedded under the skin that allow you to perform different functions, reported KRON4.

Fox13 reports that Workman has four chips in his hands that allow him to do different things—unlock his Tesla, unlock the doors at his workplace in Provo, Utah, log on and off his computer and share contact information.

But while those chips are functional, he also has a magnet in his left hand. “It doesn’t have any interesting functionality besides magic tricks and fun stuff,” he said to Fox13.

Workman said he also plays tricks on those who don’t know about his cybernetic implants.,

“I play tricks on people who don’t know I have it in my hand. I try and convince them a banana is the key and then I hold a banana up and [the chip] unlocks the door,” he added, according to the station.

Workman, of Springville, Utah, said that “experimentation and curiosity” led him to have the chips implanted, but the process was harder than he first thought, according to KRON4.

