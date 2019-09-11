Man impersonates Zamfara CP, dupes senator of N1.8m to pay wife’s medical bills

ADVERTISEMENT

A man identified as Ibrahim Mohammed Maigandi was arrested by Zamfara state police after he impersonated the state police commissioner Usman Nagogo and duped the senator representing Zamfara West, Lawali Hassan Dan Iya, of N1.8 million.

Parading the suspect at the state police command SP Muhammad Shehu said the suspect, who hails from Moriki in Zurmi local government area of the state, was arrested after they received a report from the duped senator that one man claiming to be CP Usman Nagogo called him and demanded for a sallah gift.

He said when the suspect called, Senator Dan Iya directed his personal assistant to collect the suspect’s account number and transfer N200,000 to him.

“Thereafter , the suspect called the senator again and told him that he had given him nine slots for Cadet ASP’s and Cadet Inspectors and asked the senator to pay N2 million for the all the slots. The senator again directed his PA to pay N1.6 million into the suspects account number,” Shehu said.

The police spokesman said the suspect was tracked and apprehended by police detectives in Gusau and a Mercedes car and N1.4 million was found on him, and investigation has begun to arrest other members of the syndicate.

Meanwhile, the suspect had confessed to his crime saying that he knew what he did was bad. He said he is a polytechnic graduate with two wives and eight children.

“I did it to foot the medical bill for my sick wife who is battling cancer.”

