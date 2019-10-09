Man held over rape of 9-year-old girl

ADVERTISEMENT

A magistrate court in Abia State has remanded one Lawrence Ohaeri, in prison for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl.

In the charge sheet NO.U/ 681c/2019 read Commissioner of Police vs Lawrence Ohaeri, on the 18th of September, 2019, at Umuahia Ndume in Umuahia-North magisterial district unlawfully had sexual intercourse with a 10-year-old girl and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 32(2) of the Abia State Child’s Right Law, 2006.

During cross examination by the chief magistrate Linda Ugbaja, the victim said she was at home with her brother and another relation of same age when the suspect Ohaeri called them to help him sweep his house. She said while they were sweeping, Ohaeri gave that relative N500 to go and buy bread and her brother was outside. She said she was still sweeping one of the rooms when Ohaeri came, grabbed her from the back, removed her pant and forced himself on her.

She said her scream made her brother to rush inside. The victim added that on seeing what was happening, he ran to call her father who reported the matter to the Word Bank police station, Umuahia. She was further examined by a doctor, it was gathered.

During cross examination by the magistrate, elder brother to the victim, who is 12-years-old said he was outside when he heard his sister screaming.

“I rushed inside the house and I saw the man on top of my sister, so I ran to call my father,” he said.

The presiding magistrate adjourned the matter to the 17th and 18th of October for further hearing and remanded the suspect in prison.

Speaking shortly after the court hearing, the father of the victim said he is a tricycle driver and called for justice for his daughter.

