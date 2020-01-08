Man hacked to death in Nasarawa State

ADVERTISEMENT

A young man, Yahaya Oyoga, has been killed by unknown assailants in Nasarawa State.

The deceased was found by the road side at the weekend in Amaku village of Doma Local Government.

The corpse of late Yahaya Oyoga was found with deep cuts inflicted on his head and other parts of his body.

Residents of the area, who prefer anonymity, said he was ambushed, attacked and killed in the night on his way to Amaku village.

The deceased has been buried according to Islamic rites in his hometown of Amaku.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) in the state, ASP, Ramhan Nansel, told Daily Trust that: “I am not aware of this story, but I will find out.”

The PPRO has not replied as at the time of filing this report.

