Man gets 12 lashes for stealing eggs, bread, butter

Mr Gambo Garba, the Presiding Judge of Upper Area Court in Zuba, Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered that a convict, Yakubu Nasiru of Dakwa, Abuja, be given 12 lashes for stealing.

Garba also warned the convict to desist from committing crimes and find legitimate means of earning a living.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, had told the court that on Dec. 14, a complainant, Aminu Lawal, also of Dakwa, Abuja, reported to the police that the convict burgled his shop.

Ogada said the convict stole eggs, butter, three loaves of bread, Nono sachet milk and N1,850 from the shop in Dakwa.

He said the convict confessed to the offence during police investigation, adding that some dangerous weapons were found on him.

The convict told the court that he was hungry and had to burgle the shop and stole the items, adding that he stayed back in the shop to prepare the eggs. (NAN)

