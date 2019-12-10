Man gets 1 year in jail for intimidating stepmom

ADVERTISEMENT

A Sharia Court II sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna on Monday sentenced one Anas Sidi Baba to one year imprisonment over intimidation.

Hajiya Fatima Sidi Baba, a stepmother to Anas filed a case of intimidation against her stepson who she claimed eavesdropped on her.

She further told the court that Anas would come to her room naked and force open her door while she was in the room.

According to the Prosecution counsel, Ali Jika, “On 3rd December, 2019 at 2:30, Hajiya Fatima saw Anas using the torchlight of his mobile phone through her window which put her into fear.

“She reported that she was able to hold the accused and as a result, the phone fell into her room along with a cigarette”.

Anas admitted to all charges and pleaded guilty.

He blamed the crime on his brother who he said bewitched him into doing such acts.

Ali Jika pleaded with the court to accord the accused with the right punishment and order that he pay a compensation of N20,000.

Mother of the accused Aisha Ibrahim then pleaded with the court to sentence her son to a rehabilitation centre.

The Judge, Murtala Nasiru after hearing from both parties sentenced the accused to one year imprisonment or a fine of N20,000.

He also order the accused to pay N20,000 as compensation.

