Man flogged, jailed for using Katsina CJ’s name for extortion

A middle age man, Buhari Bature from Masanawa Quaters in Katsina metropolis was publicly given 12 strokes of cane in addition to a one year jail term without option of fine for criminal conspiracy, defamation of character and extortion using the name of the chief Judge of Katsina state, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Halima Isa of the Senior Magistrate court 5 equally asked the convict write an apology letter to the Chief Judge.

Isa said the convict can appeal the judgment within one month of the ruling.

She said, the judgement is aimed at serving as deterrent to others

Daily Trust Saturday reports that Bature had pleaded guilty to all the charges during his trail and was sentenced immediately.

Documents in his file case at the court showed that on 22/10/19 at about 13.00hrs, a petition was received from the office of the Chief Registrar High court of Justice to the Commissioner of Police and then Criminal Investigation Bureau that Buhari Bature and Murtala alias Elda conspired and demanded from Hajiya Rabi of Bakin Kasuwa N50,000 to help secure bail of her daughter Umma on the ground that the money will be given to the chief Judge Musa Danladi.

“The sum of N10,000 cash was given as part payment to Buhari by Hajiya Rabi, during the case the suspect ( now convict) confessed to have collected the N10,000 which has equally being recovered” it added

He was charged by the police under section 97 (A), 293 and 392 of the penal code.

