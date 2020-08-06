Man falls off vehicle, dies in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said one person died in an accident involving two vehicles near Golden Tulip Hotels junction, Agulu, in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The state Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr. Andrew Kumapayi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka that the accident occurred at in the morning.

Kumapayi said the accident was allegedly caused by a diversion.

He explained that, “The crash involved a Toyota Highlander with enlistment number FGG33KJ and a Hijet Daihatsu pickup without a registration number.

“According to eyewitnesses, four of the victims were travelling in the pickup, with two seated inside and two in the boot.

“While the two vehicles were trying to dodge the potholes on their lane, the pickup rammed into the Highlander and one of the persons inside the pickup fell and hit his head on a culvert.

“A total of five male adults were involved in the accident, two sustained some degrees of injury and one death was recorded.

“The victims were taken to St. Joseph Hospital, Adazi Nnukwu, and the corpse deposited at the same hospital.” (NAN)

