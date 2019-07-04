Man faces car theft charge in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

A 35-year-old man, Olapoju Saheed, on Thursday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly stealing and selling another man’s car.

Saheed, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Gbeleke Agoi, told the court that the defendant stole and sold a Honda Odyssey belonging to one Mr Lawrence Oladega, on Feb. 9, on Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

The prosecutor noted that stealing contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.R. Onilogbo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until July 25 for mention. (NAN)

