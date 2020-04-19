Man electrocuted in Abuja suburb

ADVERTISEMENT

A man said to be the staff of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Yakubu Alhasaan, has been electrocuted in Anagada community of Tungan -Maje ward of Gwagwalada Area Council.

The Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) Fadipe Oyebode, could not be reached for comment as his phone was switched off as at the time of filing this report.

A resident of the community, Ibrahim Yahaya, said the incident happened last Friday afternoon at about 12:47 pm.

He said the deceased was trying to replace a fuse in one of the transformer in the community when he was suddenly electrocuted.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“Actually, the transformer which supplies electricity to Anagafa sometimes trips off whenever there is electricity due to overload and in that process, the fuse pulls out. So the man now decided to go and fix the fuse back when he was suddenly electrocuted,”he said.

He added “God has said that is the way he will die because anytime the light trips off, he is the one that will go and fix back the fuse on the transformer, “he added.

City news learnt that the deceased, who was popularly called, Yakubu Nepa, was from a royal family in the community.

Yakubu has been buried.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App