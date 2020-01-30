Man dragged to court over traffic rules violation

ADVERTISEMENT

A man, Sunday Yusuf Achor, 46, has been dragged before a Grade One Area Court in Karu for allegedly violating traffic rules and intimidating public officers.

The police, in the The First Information Report obtained by City News yesterday, was arraigned on Monday. The prosecutor, Adeyanju A. Ayotunde said the defendant disobeyed traffic rules by taking one-way and resisted efforts by police officers to arrest him.

He said the defendant, instead of complying used his mobile phone to record the incident while insulting and intimidating a police officer.

The suspect was charged on criminal intimidation, threat of injury to public servant, resisting lawful arrest, obstructing highway, and driving against traffic rules which contravene Sections 397, 154, 172 and 149 of the Penal Code Law; section 39(3) of the Road Traffic Regulation and Section 36 of the Road Traffic Act.

The suspect denied all the allegations. His counsel, Bar. Ijeoma Obichere, applied for a bail which the judge, Ismail Abdullahi granted in the sum of N200,000 and a surety who must be a civil servant.

He adjourned the case to Monday, February 24, 2020.

