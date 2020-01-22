Man docked for damaging neighbour’s tricycle

  1. Home
By Idayat Oyedele, Lagos   Published Date

A 35-year-old man, Taofeek Bakare, was yesterday docked before an Ikeja magistrate court in Lagos for allegedly damaging a tricycle belonging to the complainant, Nasiru Ibrahim.

According to the police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police N. Peter, Bakare committed the offence on April 2, 2020 at about 5.30 pm at the Moshalasi area of the Lagos mainland.

Bakare pleaded not guilty to the two-count criminal charge levelled against him.

Chief Magistrate Y. O. Aje-Afunwa admitted him to bail of N100,000 and adjourned the case till March 10, 2020.

 

