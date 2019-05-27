Man docked for breaking into church

  1. Home
By Eugene Agha, Lagos Published Date

The police in Lagos has dragged a 30-year-old man, Edet William, for allegedly breaking into a Pentecostal church and carting away church equipment worth over N400,000.

According to the police, William and some accomplices still at large invaded the Glory Cloud parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God located at the Ilasamaja area of Lagos penultimate Wednesday, broke the padlocks and gained entry into the church auditorium where they carted away musical equipment.

Members of the church were said to have discovered their church had been burgled when they came for service the next morning. After taking inventory of the church property, they found out that some musical equipment had been stolen.

The prosecutor, Superintendent Rita Momah, told the court that the matter was reported to the police who commenced investigation and eventually arrested William, who was detained at the Ilasamaja police station for investigation.

The accused, who was charged with robbery, and breaking and entry, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Supol Momah asked the court for a date for hearing to enable the police prove the case.

The magistrate, Mrs O. A. Adegbite, granted William bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail conditions. The matter was adjourned till June 3, 2019.

 

