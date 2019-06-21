Man docked for alleged N2.5m fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

A 42-year-old man, Ridwan Oduneye, was on Friday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding a woman of N2.5 million.

Oduneye, whose address was not provided, is facing charges of fraud and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in March 2018 in Lagos.

Uwadione alleged that the defendant collected N2.5 million from the complainant, Gloria Austin, with intent to defraud her.

He said that Oduneye promised to invest the sum in buying and selling sharp sand for the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the defendant converted the money into his personal use.

The prosecutor added that the offences violated Sections 287 and 314 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The chief magistrate, Mrs A.O. Komolafe, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until July 30 for mention. (NAN)

