Man disappears in Imo after showing prophet new car

Operatives of the Operation Puff Adder of the Imo State Police command have arrested a 27-year-old ‘prophet’ identified as Mbonu Michael for causing the disappearance of one of his adherents, Princewill Ezeji.

It was gathered that Ezeji had bought a new car and gone to the prophet to bless the car for him, but he disappeared and his remains were discovered weeks later.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, “on the 6/09/2019 at about 11:00hrs, one Emeka Ezeji reported to the Command about the disappearance of his brother, one Princewill Ezeji.

He said that the deceased, a graduate of philosophy, bought a Camry car with REG.NO. WER 34 GL, and went to show same to his prophet, (Mbonu Micheal) and since then nothing was heard about him, and he has never been seen again.

Ikeokwu said the prophet, upon arrest, led operatives to the bush were they recovered the remains of the late victim, the car, phone and SIM card, bible and charms.

Four other people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Ikeokwu said that the suspects were being interrogated and would soon be charged to court.

The deceased hailed from Umunakolu in Ehimem Mbano LGA, Imo, but resident at Amawire Orji, all in Owerri.

