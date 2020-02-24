Man dies in hotel few minutes after using sex enhancers

ADVERTISEMENT

A man suspected to be using​ sex enhancement drugs died in a hotel in Onitsha, Anambra state.

According to report, the man​ had check into​ an hotel in Onitsha with a lady but few minutes later, the lady came out shouting for help.

Confirming the incident,the Anambra state police spokesman​ SP Haruna Mohammed said on the 24/2/2020 at about 0:3am,the manager of Plus view hotel in Onitsha reported at Central Police Station, Onitsha that one Paul Okwudili aged about 40years of Ogboliolosi off Awka Road Inland town Onitsha allegedly took a lady​ ​ to the hotel and lodged.

According to him,the manger reported that “Minutes later the lady came out shouting for help and the hotel management who went to the room and discovered the man grasping for breath rushed him to St Charles Boromeo hospital Onitsha for medical attention where the victim was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty”

Mohammed said that police detectives attached to central Police station​ CPS Onitsha had visited the scene​ and taken the​ photograph of the victim .

According to Mohammed,there was​ no marks of violence on the deceased body but some drugs were discovered in the hotel room reasonably suspected to be enhancement drugs.

He said the corpse​ has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy and the​ lady has been arrested while investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

