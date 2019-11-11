Man dies as bus rammed into moving truck in Abaji

ADVERTISEMENT

A middle aged passenger died after a bus he was travelling in rammed into a moving truck on Saturday night near Abaji bridge, on the Abuja-Lokoja road.

A witness said the incident happened around 11:43 pm when a Fiat J5 bus with registration number KRD 658 XU loaded with tomatoes rammed into a Diesel truck with registration number; NSR 131 XW from behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the truck driver lost control after a brake failure. He said men of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) later arrived the scene to remove the corpse of the passenger and took it to the mortuary.

When contacted, the Abaji unit commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, ACC Olasupo Esuruoso, confirmed the accident which he attributed to speed limit violation and loss of control.

He said the rescue and clearing of the obstruction was carried out through combined efforts of the police highway patrol and his men.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App