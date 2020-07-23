  1. Home
Man convicted in Kogi over plan to bomb NNPC, NASS

By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe, Lokoja 

A 35-year-old man, Mr. Godwin Adeoye, has been convicted for allegedly planning to bomb the National Assembly and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The Chief Magistrates’ Court 2, sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State, yesterday, sentenced Adeoye to two years in prison.

Mr. Adeoye, an indigene of Okene, who resides in Obehira Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of the state, was picked by the DSS on May 13, 2020. He was later charged to court over allegations of intimidation and threat to bomb national assets.

The presiding Magistrate, A.S. Ibrahim, said the suspect was sober and pleaded for clemency after realising the enormity of the situation and was sentenced with an option of fine.

However, the DSS Counsel, Mr. O. Yahaya, told Daily Trust that the directorate was reviewing the case.

He said, “We are studying the situation and reviewing the case with the intent of either to appeal the judgment or not.”

