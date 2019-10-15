Man claims he used a CHEESE GRATER to remove tattoo on his arm

ADVERTISEMENT

While many people get tattoos they later regret, one man was so desperate to rid himself of his, that he used a cheese grater to do so.

The man, who does not want to be named, was 19 years old when he decided to try out the unusual tattoo removal method in 2017. Pictures of his bloodied arm have only just emerged, after his friend Martias Costa, decided to post them online.

The wound, which left skin dangling off his wrist, also meant that the Argentinian had to get a tetanus vaccine.

The 21-year-old told local media that a week after getting the tattoo, he was ‘very keen on details and didn’t like the way it looked’. After searching on the internet for removal methods and having no luck with a pumice stone, he decided to use the grater.

He said: ‘It hurt and bled a lot. I had to bandage it a lot and apply disinfectant.’

The man also said that he wished to join the airport police and was told that he wouldn’t be allowed to work there if any of his tattoos were visible.

Culled from metro.co.uk

