Man City’s Silva handed one-game ban over Mendy tweet

ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester City’s Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has been suspended for one match and fined £50 000 over a Twitter post concerning French teammate Benjamin Mendy, the Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.

Silva was criticised by anti-racism body Kick It Out after posting a message on September 22 comparing Mendy to a chocolate-covered peanut character used in the logo for Conguitos, a confectionary brand popular in Spain and Portugal, before deleting it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Silva has been suspended for one first team competitive fixture, fined £50 000 and must complete face-to-face education after admitting a breach of FA Rule E3,” the FA said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

The governing body of English soccer added that his social media activity had breached FA Rule E3(1) as it was “insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute”.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App