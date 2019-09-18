  1. Home
  2. Eko Trust
  3. Man charged with N600,000 land fraud
ADVERTISEMENT

Man charged with N600,000 land fraud

By Idayat Oyedele, Lagos   Published Date

The police in Lagos yesterday arraigned a 40-year-old man, James Okie, before an Ikeja, Lagos, magistrate court for allegedly obtaining the sum of N600,000 from one Onuora Ezeyi on the pretence he would sell him a plot of land.

The police told the court that the suspect committed the offence on November 15, 2018 at Plot 7, Isale Oro Street, Ifako, Lagos State.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police prosecutor, Sergeant Umah Mike, the accused person fraudulently and unlawfully obtained the money from Ezeyi through an FCMB account number 0191149019.

Mike also told the court that the defendant unlawfully threatened to kill Ezeyi through a conversation on mobile line 08033373655, if he dared step on a plot of land at Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos State.

Okie pleaded not guilty to the five-count criminal charge levelled against him.

The chief magistrate, A. A. Fashola, admitted him to a bail of N100,000, with a surety and tax payment receipt of three years.

Fashola adjourned the case till December 2, 2019.

 

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.