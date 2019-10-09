Man charged for raping neighbour’s deaf teenage daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

A man, Akeem Omole, was today arraigned before the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, Lagos, for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old neighbour’s daughter.

Omole, of 35, Olayele Street, Oko Oba, Agege, Lagos, was alleged to have committed the offence on October 27, 2016.

The girl’s younger brother, Samuel, told the court, “On October 27, 2016, my daddy had gone to work and my mother went to the market, so it was me and our eldest sister, Christiana, who were at home.

“Christiana wanted to go out to deliver clothes to one of her clients as she is a fashion designer.

“When Christiana wanted to give us feeding money, we looked around for my immediate elder sister (the victim, whose name was withheld) but we couldn’t find her. Our eldest sister left and told me to look for the other sister.

“My friend Benjamin and I were playing outside when we saw the missing sister coming out from the corridor after some minutes.

“I asked her where she was coming from and she held my hand and took me to the door to Omole’s room. She was making some demonstrations, which I interpreted to mean sexual assault against her by Omole.

“Then, I saw Omole coming out of his room. He went to the backyard and sat on a bench laughing at me and my sister.

“When my mother came back from the market, I narrated everything to her. Immediately, she called my dad. When my dad came back from work by 6pm, my mother narrated what had happened to him.”

The prosecutor, Inumidun Solarin, said the victim’s father, Mr Ezekiel Anipogun, 56, promptly reported the matter at the nearest police station.

Solarin added that the Investigation Police Officer at the Oko-Oba police station asked Mr Anipogun to bring the girl to the station, from where she was taken to a hospital where the doctor confirmed she was, indeed, raped.

Omole was then arrested.

