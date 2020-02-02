Man caught with IED causes bomb scare in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Worshipers at Living Faith Church, Sabon Tasha, Chikun local government of Kaduna state were on Sunday thrown into fear after a man suspected to be a suicide bomber gained access into the church’s auditorium carrying a device suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Daily Trust gathered that the CCTV Camera in the church picked up the suspect carrying a bag containing explosives into the church auditorium.

The Chief Security of the Church, Ekpenyong Edet, said, the suspect was monitored on a CCTV Camera, carrying the bag into the church auditorium after beating security check at the entrance.

“He successfully gained access and was seated before he was suspected and the bag searched, only to find the explosive device”, he said.

Edet however, said, the suspect had been handed over to the police and moved to the Sabon Tasha Division of the Nigeria Police Force.

Efforts to reach the police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna, DSP Yakubu Sabo, to confirm the incident was unsuccessful as he did not respond to phonecalls put across to him as at the time of filing this report.

