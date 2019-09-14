  1. Home
  3. Man beats wife to death over refusal to breastfeed baby
Man beats wife to death over refusal to breastfeed baby

By Peter Moses, Abeokuta Published Date

The Ogun Police Command has detained a 40-year-old man, Kingsley Madukwe, for allegedly beating his wife, Glory, to death.

The suspect, an indigene of Ihiala in Anambra State, was arrested following a report by one Chief Rafiu Gbadamosi who is the Baale of Egando in Atan-Ota, Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area.

The complainant reportedly told police at Atan-Ota Division that the couple had a minor misunderstanding and the husband subsequently beat the wife to death.

A statement by the police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi said following receipt of the report the DPO Atan Ota division SP Salau Abiodun led his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

Oyeyemi said the suspect when interrogated, explained that he had slapped his wife when she refused to breastfeed the baby.

