Man beats wife to death during argument in Ogun

A 40-year-old man, Bamidele Olanrewaju, has been arrested by the men of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly beating his wife, Adenike, to death.

The incident, according to a statement in Abeokuta yesterday by the Command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, occurred on Sunday January 19, 2020 at the couple’s residence in Bisodun village, via Ofada, in the Obafemi-Owode local government.

The police said that Olanrewaju’s 15-year-old son, Ayomide, narrated that his mother had a misunderstanding with his father and a fight ensued between them.

The suspect was alleged to have used a big stick to beat his wife into a coma, and thereafter proceeded to stab her in the head with a screw driver, resulting in her death.

He was, however, apprehended by neighbours while attempting to bury her secretly in a grave he had dug behind their house.

“On the strength of the report, the officer-in-charge of the Ofada police post, Akinfolahan Oluseye, led his men to the scene at Bisodun village where the suspect, who had been held down by the people of the community, was handed over to the police.

According to Oyeyemi, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was fond of beating his wife. This time, after beating the woman to death, he was about to bury her secretly when the deceased’s children, who saw him digging a grave by the side of his house, alerted their neighbours who rushed to the scene and held him down

before the arrival of the police.”

